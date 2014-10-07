Find an alternative to a proprietary service

Framasoft aims to offer around thirty free alternative services to provide a substitute for those services which, once they get hold of us, proceed to feed upon our data.

But there are many other players working to de-google-ify Internet and many other such services.

You will find below, a list summarizing and supplementing the alternatives presented on the map. It is inspired by Prism-Break which promotes other software in more specialized areas.

In the list, each service generally includes a complex website () communicating with software installed on a computer () which stores personal data and which can be accessed through various home-based tools ().

So when we use Internet, we must necessarily trust several links in the chain joining us to our personal data online. Unless we self-host, the cloud is always someone else"e;s computer. It is therefore important to know who we are being asked to trust and what their software is doing with our data.