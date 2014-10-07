De-google-ify Internet
List of alternatives
Click on the map to discover all alternatives…
Framasoft aims to offer around thirty free alternative services to provide a substitute for those services which, once they get hold of us, proceed to feed upon our data.
But there are many other players working to de-google-ify Internet and many other such services.
You will find below, a list summarizing and supplementing the alternatives presented on the map. It is inspired by Prism-Break which promotes other software in more specialized areas.
In the list, each service generally includes a complex websitecommunicating with software installed on a computer which stores personal data and which can be accessed through various home-based tools .
So when we use Internet, we must necessarily trust several links in the chain joining us to our personal data online. Unless we self-host, the cloud is always someone else"e;s computer. It is therefore important to know who we are being asked to trust and what their software is doing with our data.
At home
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Web browser
|
Internet service provider
|
Email client
|
Micropayment and crowdfunding
|
Online payments
Web
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
URL shortener
|
Bookmark
|
Web-based feed reader
|
Search engine
|
Content back-up
Office
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Mind Map
|
Notetaking
|
Shared calendar
|
Collaborative writing
|
Online surveys
|
Presentations
|
Collaborative spreadsheet
|
Organizing ideas
|
Project management
|
Flexible collaboration
|
Vectorial Drawing
Social
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Petitions
|
Meetings and polls
|
An ethical and decentralized social network
|
Mailing service
|
Mailing lists
|
Community events
|
Decision-making tool
|
Visioconference
|
Collaborative communication
|
Microblogging
|
Newsletter
File sharing
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
File hosting online service
|
Sending pictures
|
Anonymous notes
|
Sharing PDF/ODP
|
Send large files
Media & culture
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Online books
|
Release your videos
|
Music
|
Photo album
|
Encyclopedia
Geo
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Cartography
Hobbies
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Educational game
|
Games
|
Accommodation
|
Car sharing
|
Travel guide
Website
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Weblog hosting service
|
Web statistics
|
Web hosting & cloud
Development
|You use
|Framasoft recommends
|
Distributed revision control (source code repository)
|
Share Code
|
Software translation
Campaign began on 07/10/2014
Last modification on the 12/10/2017