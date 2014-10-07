Click on the map to discover all alternatives…

The year is 2016 AD. The whole web is occupied by centralized services… Well… not entirely. One small village of indomitable Free Software lovers still holds out against the invaders. And life is not easy for the legionaries who garrison the fortified camps of Closedum, Centralizum, Trackum, and Proprietarum.

Framasoft aims to offer around thirty free alternative services to provide a substitute for those services which, once they get hold of us, proceed to feed upon our data.
But there are many other players working to de-google-ify Internet and many other such services.

You will find below, a list summarizing and supplementing the alternatives presented on the map. It is inspired by Prism-Break which promotes other software in more specialized areas.

In the list, each service generally includes a complex website communicating with software installed on a computer which stores personal data and which can be accessed through various home-based tools .

So when we use Internet, we must necessarily trust several links in the chain joining us to our personal data online. Unless we self-host, the cloud is always someone else"e;s computer. It is therefore important to know who we are being asked to trust and what their software is doing with our data.

At home

You use Framasoft recommends

Web browser

  • Google Chrome
  • Edge (Internet Explorer)
  • Safari
  • Opera

Internet service provider

  • Orange
  • SFR
  • Free
  • OVH

Email client

  • Outlook
  • Apple Mail

Micropayment and crowdfunding

  • Patreon
  • Flattr
  • Tipeee

Online payments

  • Paypal
  • Google Wallet
  • Apple Pay
  • Orange Cash

Web

You use Framasoft recommends

URL shortener

  • Bit.ly
  • goo.gl
  • t.co
  • tinyurl.com

Bookmark

  • Del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Xmarks

Web-based feed reader

  • Google Reader
  • Feedly

Search engine

  • Google Search
  • Bing
  • Yahoo

Content back-up

  • Pocket

Social

You use Framasoft recommends

Petitions

  • Change.org
  • Avaaz

Meetings and polls

  • Doodle

An ethical and decentralized social network

  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Viadeo
  • Google+

Mailing service

  • GMail
  • Outlook
  • Yahoo Mail
  • Orange

Mailing lists

  • Google Groupes

Community events

  • Meetup
  • Facebook Event

Decision-making tool

  • Shrtct
  • 1000minds

Visioconference

  • Skype
  • Hangouts

Collaborative communication

  • Slack

Microblogging

  • Twitter

Newsletter

  • AWeber
  • Mailchimp

Media & culture

You use Framasoft recommends

Online books

  • Google Books
  • Amazon

Release your videos

  • Youtube
  • Vimeo
  • Dailymotion
  • Netflix
  • Facebook Videos

Music

  • Deezer
  • Spotify
  • Soundcloud

Photo album

  • Flickr
  • Instagram
  • Picasa
  • Tumblr
  • Pinterest

Encyclopedia

  • Universalis

Geo

You use Framasoft recommends

Cartography

  • Google Maps
  • Bing Maps
  • ViaMichelin
  • Mappy

Hobbies

You use Framasoft recommends

Educational game

  • Minecraft

Games

  • Kongregate
  • Angry Bird
  • Candy Crush

Accommodation

  • AirBnB

Car sharing

  • Blablacar

Travel guide

  • Guide du Routard
  • Petit Futé
  • Voyage Michelin

Campaign began on 07/10/2014
Last modification on the 12/10/2017

